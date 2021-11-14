Dakota Dozier released from hospital

Regardless of what happens on the field today with the Minnesota Vikings, there’s at least some good news to be had for our favorite team.

Offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who was hospitalized on Tuesday evening because of COVID-19, was released from the hospital on Sunday morning.

Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, had what Mike Zimmer called a “scary” incident on Tuesday evening that resulted in him being rushed to the hospital. By Wednesday, he had been upgraded to stable condition, but was kept in the hospital until today to make sure that nothing else happened.

Dozier was one of five players that the Vikings have placed on the COVID-19 list over the course of the past week. Obviously, we have no idea if and when he’ll be back with the team, but that’s not the most important thing.

We’re very happy for Dakota Dozier and want to wish him continued good health going forward after a very scary week.