Vikings vs Chargers - CTP’s: The Final Score

The Minnesota Vikings are on the other side of the country from last week. This time matching up against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. We expect to have the game feel more like a home game with the amount of Vikings fans in the area. Attendees include two of our hosts, Matt Anderson and Flip Mazzi. They hope to join the show live from the stadium. Jayson and Dave will be at their home studios to ring in the results as time winds down to the final whistle. This game is of two relatively evenly matched squads that keep their games frustratingly close. The only difference is that the Chargers have actually won a couple more of theirs. Star quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert. Good wide receivers and running backs. Who will come out on top? Will the Vikings win?

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Flip, Matt, Jayson, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw? #SKOL

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness, joined Matt and Dave live from SoFi Stadium as time wound down to celebrate the Vikings win over the Chargers. Regulars Jayson Brown, Flip Mazzi, Matt Anderson, and Dave Stefano producing this Climb The Pocket Network's & Daily Norseman's production.