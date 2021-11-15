Monday Open Thread: November 15, 2021

Merry Monday, everyone!

The Minnesota Vikings got on track yesterday with a big road win against a quality opponent. Justin Jefferson had a huge day, Cousins had a very good day, the defense did their job, and the special teams units all looked good to great. It was a good day all around for the team, and although I don’t believe in momentum, they put together a well-rounded, complete game upon which they can hopefully build. They’re now 4-5, in the think of the playoffs (no, that’s not a misspelling), and they have a huge game coming up at home against the division rival Packers. It’s okay to feel good about how the team performed yesterday. SKOL!!!!!!!!

Around the DN since the last open thread:

Chris has the post-game wrap-up. I’m not sure why, but I enjoy having two hyphenated compound words in a row.

Luft Krigare posted Vikings vs Chargers - CTP’s: The Final Score.

Other Vikings/NFL news and random oddities and annoyances:

From Vikings.com, full highlights from yesterday’s game, Coach Zimmer’s post-game presser, and there’s lots more to look through in the media vault.

Here’s the stat sheet of yesterday’s game from ESPN.

Here are all of the NFL week 10 scores and highlights, courtesy of ESPN.

