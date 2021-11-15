Vikings open as underdogs for fourth consecutive week

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their fourth consecutive game against a division-leading team (at the time the game took place) when they meet the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday afternoon. And, for the fourth consecutive game, they will open things up as the betting underdogs.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are a 2.5-point underdog to the Packers in their own building. The over/under is currently set at 49.5 points, which is a bit lower than we’ve seen from games for the purple over the past few weeks.

The Vikings have opened as underdogs the past three weeks against the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers. The betting line eventually shifted for the Dallas game and actually made the Vikings the favorite going in but. . .well, we know what happened there.

If the Vikings want to have even a faint hope of climbing to the top of the NFC North, they need to win on Sunday. The Packers currently sit at 8-2 after a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, and a loss to Green Bay would mean that the Vikings would pretty much be competing for a Wild Card spot at best.

We’ll be keeping an eye on plenty of things over the coming days as these two teams prepare for another chapter in their NFC North rivalry. For now, however, the smart people that make up betting lines see the purple as the underdog in this one.