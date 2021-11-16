Vikings remove Garrett Bradbury from COVID-19 list, place Josh Metellus on it

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings made a number of roster moves, most of them centered around the team’s COVID-19 list.

The Vikings removed center Garrett Bradbury from the COVID list, after he had missed the past two games with the ailment. Mason Cole has started at center over the past two weeks for the Vikings and played quite well, leading Mike Zimmer to say on Tuesday that practices this week would determine who would get the start in the pivot against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

In addition to removing Bradbury from the COVID-19 list, the team placed safety Josh Metellus on it. Metellus has been primarily a special teamer for the Vikings since he was drafted in 2020, and has performed pretty well in that role. I have not seen anything definitive on his vaccination status, so I’m not totally sure what his status potentially is for Sunday’s game.

The team also removed offensive tackle Timon Parris from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

With those moves, the Vikings’ COVID-19 list now looks like this:

FB Jake Bargas (practice squad, was placed there yesterday and I missed it)

LB Ryan Connelly (expected back this week)

G Dakota Dozier (practice squad)

S Josh Metellus

S Harrison Smith (expected back tomorrow)

DE Kenny Willekes (expected back this week)

The Vikings made a pair of other moves today, signing fullback Garrett Groshek to the practice squad while releasing center Cohl Cabral to make room for him. Groshek played his college ball at the University of Wisconsin and went undrafted this past April. He was signed as a replacement for Bargas, who is now on the COVID-19 list.

That sums up all of the moves that the Vikings made on a fairly busy Tuesday. Hopefully the purple will start getting some of these players back from the COVID list and start getting things back to normal in time for the next installment of the border battle.