Wednesday Open Thread: November 17, 2021

Happy Wednesday, everyone!

I hope y’all are breezing through your work week. I’m excited for Sunday, I’d really love the Minnesota Vikings show up again this week, and pull off the upset.

Man, I hadn’t seen this until today. Did you see that missed field goal by the Lions kicker in overtime on Sunday? They could have had their first win, but instead, they got this:

https://youtu.be/2fjZ5P7_HIU?t=3

The kicker, Ryan Santoso, was released by the Lions yesterday, per the Macomb Daily.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

The Vikings removed Garrett Bradbury from the COVID-19 list, and placed Josh Metellus on it.

Our very own Admiral Big Gun is again taking the polar plunge for a great cause.

Rob opened the Daily Norseman Mailbag.

GASkol nominates candidates for the Nincompoop of the Week Award.

Arif was here! He posted Norse Code Podcast Episode 400: Episode 418 (with guest Dusty O’Connell).

reidellr4 posted Unbelievable! - Philosophical Shift?.

Other Vikings/NFL news and random oddities and annoyances:

From NFL.com, Russell Wilson plans to play 20-plus years, then own an NFL team. @He could just buy some Packers stock now so he’d become an owner without playing the 20 years, and save the wear and tear on his body.@

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

With that, the bar light is on and the thread is open. Don’t forget to tip the cows, and try the tiger meat.