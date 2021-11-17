2021 NFL Week 11: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

It is once again time for the first of the two annual installments of the Border Battle, as the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11.

The Packers come into this one holding on to the top seed in the NFC playoff field and, in the wake of the controversy over Aaron Rodgers’ COVID status, came out and defeated the Seattle Seahawks last week at Lambeau Field by a score of 17-0. That pushed their record to 8-2, with one of those losses coming in the game Rodgers missed against Kansas City the week before.

The Vikings, once again, played a close game last week in Los Angeles, taking down the Chargers by a final score of 27-20. That marks the eighth of the Vikings’ nine games this season that has been decided by seven points or less, and they held down an explosive Chargers’ offense without contributions from Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Harrison Smith, or Anthony Barr, all of whom missed last week’s contest.

The Vikings enter this one as the underdog, as our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have the Packers favored by two points as of Wednesday evening. The over/under for the game is currently set at 49.5.

This one will kick off at noon Central time on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen handling the call from the booth.