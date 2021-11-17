Packers at Vikings: Initial injury reports

It’s time for the first injury reports of the week for the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers ahead of Sunday’s NFC North battle at U.S. Bank Stadium. There were some strange happenings going on in Minnesota today, but we’ll get into that right after we take a look at the visiting team’s injury report.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (knee)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe)

WR Malik Taylor (abdomen)

Limited Participation

WR Davante Adams (shoulder)

DT Rashan Gary (elbow)

DE Kingsley Keke (concussion)

CB Kevin King (groin/shoulder)

Full Participation

TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle)

CB Eric Stokes (knee/thumb)

Before anyone gets their hopes up, Rodgers has already stated that he’s “definitely playing” on Sunday. Bakhtiari has not played this season, just having been activated from the PUP list last week and not playing for the Packers last week. Jones has apparently already been ruled out with a knee injury he suffered last week, while Gary appears to be giving it a go despite suffering what was described as a hyperextended elbow last week. There are a lot of situations with the Packers that we will be keeping an eye on through the course of the week.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Mackensie Alexander (non-injury)

TE Chris Herndon (non-injury)

OT Brian O’Neill (non-injury)

DE D.J. Wonnum (non-injury)

Limited Participation

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

C Garrett Bradbury (non-injury)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

S Harrison Smith (non-injury)

Full Participation

LB Blake Lynch (hamstring)

WR Adam Thielen (heel/Achilles)

The four members of the Vikings listed under “Did Not Participate” above were pulled out of practice this morning. According to reports, at least one of the four (Wonnum) tested positive for COVID-19. However, it is now being reported by Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Wonnum tested positive early in the day and then tested negative later on, leading to the belief that his test may have been a false positive.

From what I've heard, defensive end D.J. Wonnum has a suspected false positive having tested both positive and negative for COVID-19. Hope is he'll be cleared to return soon with another negative. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) November 18, 2021

Krammer’s colleague at the Star-Tribune, Ben Goessling, followed up by saying that “a number” of Vikings had suspected false positives today, which would explain why Alexander, Herndon, and O’Neill joined Wonnum in being removed from practice.

Sounds a number of players have suspected false positives today; the NFL thinks the Vikings might have contracted COVID from the Chargers, or vice versa. https://t.co/t8WJ3eVK8N — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) November 18, 2021

Hopefully by tomorrow this will all be straightened around.

So, today was a bit more eventful than we usually see when it comes to the first injury report of the week, and there are still plenty of stories to track for the next couple of days.