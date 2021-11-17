O’Neill, Wonnum had positive AND negative COVID tests on Wednesday

We’ve got a follow-up to what we mentioned in our post about Wednesday’s injury reports earlier today, courtesy of our own Climbing the Pocket podcast. The folks from CTP had Darren Wolfson from KSTP on this evening, and he confirmed offensive tackle Brian O’Neill tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. However, he did a follow-up test after that and that test came back as negative.

Here is a clip from tonight’s show.

“O’Neill tested positive this morning, but then tested negative a few hours later. He was held out of practice and will undergo another test tomorrow”



- @DWolfsonKSTP tonight on Vikings Happy Hour



Listen to this and more #Vikings talk from Doogie ⬇️



: https://t.co/gpQclp3mpA pic.twitter.com/O5ABpGbUBP — Climbing the Pocket (@Climb_ThePocket) November 18, 2021

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press then said that this was similar to the situation that D.J. Wonnum went through on Wednesday.

Report from @DWolfsonKSTP says that #Vikings tackle Brian O'Neill situation is similar to D.J. Wonnum situation in that he tested positive today and then later in the day tested negative and he will have another test Thursday. https://t.co/7ygZndmHcM — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 18, 2021

Both Wonnum and O’Neill, along with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and tight end Chris Herndon, were listed as not practicing on today’s injury report and given a “non-injury” designation. It seems like Alexander and Herndon may have been in the same boat that O’Neill and Wonnum were in.

At the very least, there was a bit of a scare at today’s Minnesota Vikings practice. However, everything will hopefully get clarified tomorrow and everyone will come back clean and ready to go for Sunday afternoon’s big game against their division rivals from Green Bay.