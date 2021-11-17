 clock menu more-arrow no yes

O’Neill, Wonnum had positive AND negative COVID tests on Wednesday

They’ll test again on Thursday

By Christopher Gates
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a follow-up to what we mentioned in our post about Wednesday’s injury reports earlier today, courtesy of our own Climbing the Pocket podcast. The folks from CTP had Darren Wolfson from KSTP on this evening, and he confirmed offensive tackle Brian O’Neill tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. However, he did a follow-up test after that and that test came back as negative.

Here is a clip from tonight’s show.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press then said that this was similar to the situation that D.J. Wonnum went through on Wednesday.

Both Wonnum and O’Neill, along with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and tight end Chris Herndon, were listed as not practicing on today’s injury report and given a “non-injury” designation. It seems like Alexander and Herndon may have been in the same boat that O’Neill and Wonnum were in.

At the very least, there was a bit of a scare at today’s Minnesota Vikings practice. However, everything will hopefully get clarified tomorrow and everyone will come back clean and ready to go for Sunday afternoon’s big game against their division rivals from Green Bay.

