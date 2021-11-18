Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Good Morning!

This is your Thorsday Open thread, it’s Packer week and I’m not at my usual level of fan excitement about it.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

2021 NFL Week 11: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: Head Coach Mike Zimmer addressed the media from the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday.

WR Adam Thielen addressed the media from the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday and Details Offense’s Aggressive Approach Last Week, Challenge Green Bay’s Defense Will Present and More.

There’s more in the media vault: cheque it out.

League News:

NFL QB Index, Week 11: Mac Jones just keeps rising, while Dak Prescott reclaims the No. 1 spot.

2021 NFL season: Top 10 candidates to make their first Pro Bowl.

Nathaniel Hackett, Byron Leftwich, Patrick Graham among young NFL coaches to watch.

NFL Week 11 underdogs: Will Cowboys conquer Chiefs? Bears to surprise Ravens?

We come to today’s media selection: Richard Cheese - WAP

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.