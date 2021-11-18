Packers at Vikings: Interim injury reports

We’ve got the second injury reports of the week for the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings leading up to this Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the report for the good guys has plenty of good news after all the craziness from yesterday. First, however, we’ll take a look at the visitors.

Green Bay Packers

Did Not Participate

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

RB Aaron Jones (knee)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe)

WR Malik Taylor (abdomen)

Limited Participation

DT Rashan Gary (elbow)

DE Kingsley Keke (concussion)

CB Kevin King (groin/shoulder)

S Darnell Savage (ankle, new addition to injury report)

WR Marques Valdez-Scantling (hip, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

WR Davante Adams (shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle)

CB Eric Stokes (knee/thumb)

Not a lot of changes for the Packers on their injury report, with the big one obviously being Adams going from a limited participant to full go in Thursday’s practice. Rodgers didn’t practice again on Thursday. He’s still playing on Sunday, barring something weird. Fortunately for Rodgers, nothing weird has happened with him recently that’s of any note.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

G Wyatt Davis (ankle, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

WR Adam Thielen (heel/Achilles)

You’ll notice that the injury report for the Vikings is significantly shorter today than it was yesterday. That’s because all of the guys that were listed as “non-injury” on yesterday’s report returned to practice today because, apparently, the Vikings had a bunch of false positives on their COVID tests. All of those players retested on Thursday and came back negative, so they were back at practice today.

Davis is a new addition to the injury report, but seriously. . .it’s not as if the Vikings are actually playing him or anything at this point. I know, I’m frustrated by it, too. . .I really thought Davis would be a big part of the offensive line this year and he hasn’t been.

The team has also activated linebacker Ryan Connelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Those are all of the updates to the injury reports for the Packers and the Vikings. The final injury reports of the week will be out sometime tomorrow, and we’ll have them here for you to see who’s in and who’s out.