SB Nation Reacts: We have reached double figures!

It went right down to the wire. . .because the games that involve our favorite team always seem to do that. . .but the Minnesota Vikings got back into the win column last Sunday with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The victory has Vikings fans feeling pretty darn good about themselves. In fact, the percentage of fans that are now confident in the direction of the team has now more than quadrupled from where it was last week!

(Yes, that would be even more impressive if last week’s figure hadn’t been 5%. . .work with me, folks.)

Yes, our percentage of fans that believe the purple are heading in the right direction is all the way up to 21% following the victory over the Chargers. Here’s the full trend from the beginning of the season:

Post- 2021 NFL Draft : 96%

: 96% Week 1: 61%

Week 2: 34%

Week 3: 38%

Week 4: 76%

Week 5: 14%

Week 6: 24%

Week 7: 36%

Week 8: 54%

Week 9: 2%

Week 10: 5%

Week 11: 21%

Again, it’s perfectly acceptable to have not totally bought into this team at this point. . .after all, we’ve seen this before, even this season, and there’s always the chance that our favorite team will go out and soil themselves at the worst possible time. Because, you know, Vikings football.

I know we’re all hoping that this is not the weekend where that happens, given that Green Bay is coming to town. I’m going to bet that if the Vikings win their second straight this weekend, that number is going to be a whole lot higher going into Week 12’s trip to San Francisco.

But, those are your SB Nation Reacts results from fans of the Minnesota Vikings for this week, ladies and gentlemen. Let’s hope the arrow continues going in the proper direction after this Sunday.

