Week 11 Prediction: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

How have the Packers fared lately?

The Packers started off getting beat down by Jameis Winston and the Saints. They have been on a tear since then only losing two weeks ago when Aaron Rodgers was out due to COVID protocol. They are the top of the division and vying for a number one seed.

Week 8: Packers 24 - Cardinals 21

The Cardinals did themselves in with 2 Interceptions and 1 Fumble. The Packers took care of the ball and that was the difference. A A Ron did not do much with only 184 yards total passing, but the run game was strong for Green Bay with 151 yards on the ground. Green Bay was stopped on downs twice, but the turnovers by the Cardinals were too much for them to overcome.

Week 9: Chiefs 13 - Packers 7

This game is really irrelevant to analyze. The Packers defense played well, but the offense did not with Jordan Love at the helm.

Week 10: Packers 17 - Seahawks 0

The Packers defense dominated Russell Wilson and the Seahwaks offense. Russ only completed 50% of his passes for 161 yards and had two interceptions. Nothing happening on the ground with Alex Collins as the feature back. It wasn’t a great offensive performance from Green Bay, but Seattle wasn’t threatening anyone. They cruised to another easy win.

Green Bay injury concerns

The two biggest names that will be out will be OT David Bakhtiari (knee) and Aaron Jones (knee). Bakhtiari hasn’t played all year and it doesn’t sound like he will this week either. Jones was injured last week and has been ruled out. That is positive for the Vikings’ chances, but the do still have AJ Dillon who is a very good backup/RB2. WR Allen Lazard is also dinged up. His status is uncertain at this point. Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he will play with a toe injury.

Vikings injury concerns

The Vikings look very healthy for this game. It appears Anthony Barr will be back after missing last week as he was limited in practice on Wednesday. Harrison Smith and Garrett Bradbury are back from the COVID list. That likely means Camryn Bynum is back to the bench after lighting it up in his first two career starts. I am hoping that doesn’t mean Mason Cole is as well. Cole has outplayed Bradbury in his limited time. I don’t anticipate any other injuries unless something happens this week in practice. Breeland was limited, but will most likely play. There will be no excuses for this team if they don’t come out firing on all cylinders.

My game prediction

I think this one really depends on how the Vikings approach the game. If we see them play they way they’ve played for the majority of the season this will be a long day. 2nd half from the Chargers game, game on. I will write my prediction like they are going to come out firing, Kirk will be aggressive, 4th downs conversions will be attempted when reasonable. Otherwise, it will just be a blowout. I am going to say Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Kirk are going to be on the same page and push the Packers defense. I don’t think Green Bay has the secondary to keep up with the Viking receivers. This game is almost a must win considering the team has to head to Green Bay later in the year. I actually like the chances of our favorite team. I am going to go Vikings 31 - Packers 27. I expect Thielen gets back involved in the offense as the Packers will focus on Cook and Jefferson. The vet will come up big when the team needs him most.

