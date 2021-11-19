Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday, November 19th, 2021

Good Morning!

This is your weekend eve open thread, thank you to everyone who participated in the mailbag post, I’ll try and make it a weekly feature.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

2021 NFL Week 11: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings.

The Daily Norseman Mailbag, November 18th, 2021.

Vikings Happy Hour - A Little Bit of Wolves, A Lot of Vikings, With Doogie Wolfson.

Unbelievable! - Picking Apart the Packers.

Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: Patrick Peterson Feeling ‘Great’ in Return to Vikings Practice.

Right at home: Everson Griffen.

There’s more in the media vault: cheque it out.

League News:

Buccaneers on Antonio Brown report: No COVID-19 vaccination card ‘irregularities’

Week 11 NFL game picks: Patriots roll over Falcons on Thursday Night Football; Cowboys edge out Chiefs. (they have the Packers 28-24 over the Vikings)

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Re-drafting the 2021 first-round rookie quarterbacks.

Texans’ Jeff Driskel switching positions from quarterback to tight end.

We come to today’s media selection: Richard Cheese - my neck, my back

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.