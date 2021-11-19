Packers at Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time for the final injury reports of the week for the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings ahead of this weekend’s NFC North battle at U.S. Bank Stadium. The list for the visiting team is pretty long and has several key names on it, while the purple are just about as healthy as you can hope for a team to be going into a game in Week 11.

Green Bay Packers Week 11 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status David Bakhtiari OT Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Aaron Jones RB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Malik Taylor OT Abdomen DNP DNP DNP Out Allen Lazard WR Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Rashan Gary LB Elbow LP LP LP Questionable Kingsley Keke DE Concussion LP LP DNP Questionable Davante Adams WR Shoulder LP FP FP --- Dominique Dafney TE Hamstring FP FP FP --- Kevin King CB Groin/Shoulder LP LP FP --- Aaron Rodgers QB Toe DNP DNP LP --- Equanimeous St. Brown WR Ankle FP FP FP --- Eric Stokes CB Knee/Thumb FP FP FP --- Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR Hip --- LP LP ---

The Packers will be without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play this year but is still a significant loss, and running back Aaron Jones, who has been a real thorn in the Vikings’ side over the past few seasons. They’ll also likely be without Allen Lazard, who has emerged as a solid receiving option across from Davante Adams. Rashan Gary is, surprisingly, only listed as “questionable” after suffering what many thought was a serious elbow injury last week, so he’s going to give it a go on Sunday.

Green Bay does not currently have any members of its roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Minnesota Vikings Week 11 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Wyatt Davis G Ankle --- LP DNP Out Bashaud Breeland CB Groin LP LP LP Questionable Anthony Barr LB Knee LP LP LP --- Blake Lynch LB Hamstring FP --- --- --- Adam Thielen WR Heel/Achilles FP FP FP ---

On the other hand, the list for the Vikings is pretty short. Davis is out with an ankle issue, but he hasn’t been playing anyway. Breeland is once again questionable with a groin injury, but hopefully his loss will be mitigated a bit by the return of Patrick Peterson to the secondary. Peterson has practiced all week for the Vikings but he has not yet been placed on the active roster. It does, however, sound like all of the signs are pointing towards #7 coming back on Sunday afternoon after missing the last three games.

After all of the COVID craziness of this past week, the Vikings are down to having just three players remaining on the COVID-19 list. Safety Josh Metellus is still on the COVID-19 list, as are two members of the practice squad: fullback Jake Bargas and guard Dakota Dozier.

Those are the final injury reports leading into the next installment of the Border Battle, folks. We’ll have plenty more coverage of this one for you as we get closer to kicking things off in Minneapolis.