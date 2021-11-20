Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Saturday, November 20th, 2021

Good Morning!

Welcome to any Packers fans who found our Saturday Open Thread; please note the rules below because we have standards.....very low standards. Consistent with our open thread policy of welcoming fans from other teams, please state your favorite beer, list any smoker or crockpot recipes and post a gif or two.

I looked at last Saturday’s Open Thread, I had a predicted a loss to the Chargers “in which the Vikings find a new and dumb way to blow a lead and lose.”

I’m going out on a limb here today and calling a Vikings win 30-24, if the Vikings lose feel free to call me a moran on Monday and fire up the mock drafts for a GM/HC combination.

2021 NFL Week 11:Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings.

Week 11 Prediction: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings.

From APC: Week 11 Q&A: Are the Vikings better than their record? Eric Thompson of The Daily Norseman answers our key questions for Week 11.

Five Good Questions with Acme Packing Company.

Norse Code Episode 401: Manufacturing Cheese and Murder (with guest Justis Mosqueda)

From Vikings.com: Head Coach Mike Zimmer addressed the media from the TCO Performance Center on Friday on Dealing With False Positives This Week, Team’s Red Zone Offense, Game-Planning For Rodgers and More.

From The Vikings Gazette: Unsung Hero: Tyler Conklin Scores Twice to Secure Vikings Win.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Chiefs.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson to undergo season-ending neck surgery.

Bears LB Khalil Mack to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles.

We come to today’s media selection: Richard Cheese - Gin and Juice.

