Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 11

It’s time, once again, for the NFL picks of the week from the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. It’s going to be a big week for our favorite football team as they gear up for a big matchup against a division rival, but there’s plenty of other action around the league to keep an eye on as well.

As always, we start off with a look at how everyone did last week. . .a week that, for the most part, was not great.

Eric Thompson: 7-6 straight-up, 7-7 against the spread, 4-10 over/under

Christopher Gates: 7-6 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 4-10 over/under

Warren Ludford: 6-7 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 5-9 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 5-7 straight-up, 6-8 against the spread, 6-8 over/under

GA Skol: 5-8 straight-up, 4-10 against the spread, 7-7 over/under

The over/unders last week were particularly disastrous for most of us, but even the straight-up picks weren’t all that great. And, of course, there was a tie, which doesn’t help anybody picking winners.

Here are the standings to this point in the season for each of our major categories.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 94-56 GA Skol: 89-61 Warren Ludford: 88-61 Ed Brodmarkle: 82-60 Christopher Gates: 85-65

Against the Spread

Eric Thompson: 77-73 GA Skol: 73-76 Warren Ludford: 70-78 Christopher Gates: 66-84 Ed Brodmarkle: 61-81

Over/Under

GA Skol: 83-67 Christopher Gates: 78-73 Eric Thompson: 75-76 Warren Ludford: 74-76 Ed Brodmarkle: 69-75

We’ll highlight the games that we have differing opinions on later this afternoon.

Here’s how we’re all looking at the only game of the weekend that matters, with the Vikings and the Packers duking it out at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Again, Warren and Ed’s picks will populate once they make their selections, so we’ll go over this in more detail later this afternoon or early this evening.

That’s a look at who we’re picking in Week 11 of National Football League action, ladies and gentlemen. How are your picks going so far?