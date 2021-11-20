Vikings activate Patrick Peterson from injured reserve

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack!

On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they have activated cornerback Patrick Peterson from their injured reserve list.

Peterson suffered a hamstring injury near the end of regulation in the Vikings’ 34-28 overtime win over the Carolina Panthers back in Week 6. The team placed him on injured reserve during the bye week and Peterson has been forced to miss the team’s last three games as a result. He was activated earlier this week, and after a successful week of practice is officially back and ready to go for Sunday’s game.

Peterson was signed to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency this past offseason, and for the most part had provided very solid coverage for a secondary that had its issues the previous year. With as many young faces as the Vikings have in their secondary, Peterson has served as a steadying presence on the back half of the Minnesota defense. With Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams coming to town on Sunday, the Vikings’ defense is going to need him to play a major role right away upon his return.

The team also announced that they have elevated safety Myles Dorn to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Welcome back, Patrick Peterson! It’s going to be nice to see #7 out there for the Vikings tomorrow afternoon for the big matchup against Green Bay.