Two Old Bloggers - Vikings vs Packers

It’s Packers week and fans of the Purple relish opportunity for the Minnesota Vikings to defeat the Green Bay Packers. Will it happen this week? Can Mike Zimmer win the chess match against Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers? Can Klint Kubiak with help out call Joe Barry and his defense? This game promises to be one of the best this season and we all know what it means to us, and that obnoxious fellow employee at work. Can the Vikings grab the victory and silence them all week? They have the talent, so let’s hope so.

Dave and Darren who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago will go over a way to possibly see how this game will go and if the Vikings can win, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman pregame show!

Other themes:

The Joe Barry effect & TTFW's defense

Haven't given up more than 22 points in the last seven games - despite no Zadarius Smith, no Jaire Alexander, Whitney Mercilus is done for the season. Kenny Clark might not play Sunday and they keep rolling along. Who are these guys?

Barry is doing a great job with this defense.

A stiff test for a Vikings offense that has struggled offensively at home this year.

A.J. Dillon - X Factor

Aaron Jones is out. Good for the Vikings because he usually kills us.

But Dillon is a load - six feet and 250. Breaks a lot of tackles and the Vikings defense doesn't tackle well. TTFW offense hasn't been super explosive this year but if Vikes can't contain Dillon, it's going to make things easy for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the rest of that offense.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Armon Watts, James Lynch, Sheldon Richardson will need to bring their A-game in the interior.

The Vikings and Cousins have been very careful with the ball when throwing it this season.

Cousins was a bit more aggressive against Los Angeles Chargers and converted on some of the third and longs by making some riskier throws instead of settling for shorter, safer throws that wouldn't get first downs.

Targeting Jefferson early and often worked against LA. It will need to work again Sunday.

The Vikings offense has played poorly at home other than the Seattle Seahawks game.

Cousins needs to have a big game and show some big balls for the Vikes to win this one.

