We are mere hours from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, as your Minnesota Vikings get set to host the Green Bay Packers in the first of their two inter-divisional matchups for this season. We want to make sure that you’re able to follow all of the action from Minneapolis this afternoon, so we’re going to give you every possible way you can go about doing that.

Television Info

After a week away from it, we are once again back to that very best of times for an NFL game to kick off, that being at noon Central time on Sunday afternoon. This game will be shown on the FOX family of networks, including KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities, and Kevin Burkhardt will be handling the play-by-play with former Carolina tight end Greg Olsen serving as the color analyst. If you’re not sure if you’re in the local viewing area for this one, here is this week’s map from the folks at 506 Sports. The Packers/Vikings game is the primary game for the area shaded in red.

If you’ll be using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package for this one, you’ll want to point your receiver to Channel 712.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE on AFN Sports. Kickoff is slated for 1800Z, which translates to a 1900L kickoff for everyone in Central Europe, 2100L for those folks on Arabian Standard Time, and 0300L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 82 or XM Channel 227. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

Football Zebras kindly informs us that the officiating crew for this week will be led by Shawn Hochuli. The Vikings haven’t seen Son of Gun Show since the 2019 season, when his crew handled the Vikings’ 28-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football deep in the heart of Texas.

Weather Info

This one’s being played indoors, obviously, so the weather is not going to be a factor during the game itself. If you’re planning on getting well-lubricated before things get going, you’re going to have to bundle up if our friends at WeatherNation have their forecast right. Temperatures leading up to kickoff are going to be right around the freezing mark, and with winds coming out of the northwest at around 20 miles/hour the wind chill. . .yes, I said wind chill. . .is going to be right around 20 degrees.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are currently listed as 1-point favorites, a number that has dropped from 2.5 points since the lines opened up earlier in the week. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 47.5 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need in order to follow along with all of the action from the season-opening clash between the Green Bay Packers and your Minnesota Vikings from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. We’ll have Open Threads for each quarter, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, so we hope to see you here then!