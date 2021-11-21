Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are just about an hour or so away from the kickoff of the latest “most important game of the year” for the Minnesota Vikings, as they return to U.S. Bank Stadium to play host to their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. A win today for the purple means that they still have a shot at possibly winning the NFC North for the first time since 2017. A loss means. . .well, no shot, obviously.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Date and Time: Sunday, 21 November 2021, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 712

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, Sirius Channel 82, XM Channel 227, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +1, Over/Under 47.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 24, Packers 20

Three Keys

1) Please cover Davante Adams - We’d usually talk about Aaron Rodgers or something here, but Adams has just annihilated the Vikings in every game these two teams have played for the past few seasons. Sure, you’re not going to be able to stop him completely, but the Vikings need to at least limit the damage that he does. How? I don’t know how, but hopefully someone on the Vikings’ sideline knows.

2) Take what the defense gives you - The Green Bay defense has been among the best in the NFL this season despite having to deal with a few key losses. The Vikings showed newfound aggression on offense last week, but they’re going to have to be careful because the Packers’ defense is significantly better than the Charger defense that they faced last week. Turnovers could be key in this one and the Vikings need to continue to limit those as they have all season.

3) Stop committing dumb penalties - The Vikings, to this point in the season, are the most penalized team in the National Football League, and guard Oli Udoh is the league’s most penalized player. These are trends that both need to come to an end quickly, and today is as good a day as any to do it. The Vikings need to do everything possible to keep from getting “behind schedule” on offense and limiting their penalties is the best way to do that.

That’s everything that matters about today’s game leading up to kickoff, folks. As always, we’ll have a fresh Discussion Thread at the start of every quarter, so keep an eye out for that and keep things moving along accordingly.

With that, let’s enjoy the game, everyone. . .and, with any luck, we’ll all be back here in around three hours or so to talk about our favorite team getting back to the .500 mark and having some momentum heading into the home stretch.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!