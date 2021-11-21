Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Green Bay Packers by a score of 9-3.

The visiting team got the football first, as the Vikings won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. On the first play of the game, Aaron Rodgers found a wide-open Davante Adams for a huge gain of 37 yards, but that was just about all the yardage they could manage as they ended up settling for a field goal attempt. Mason Crosby put the ball through the uprights from 54 yards out and the Packers took an early 3-0 lead.

Minnesota then pushed into Green Bay territory, courtesy of a 43-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson, but Cousins was then sacked on the ensuing third down. Greg Joseph came on for a 51-yard field goal attempt, and he split the uprights to tie things at 3-3.

Green Bay wound up punting it away on their next possession, and the Vikings took over from their own 16-yard line. After picking up a first down on a pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen, Cousins dropped back and launched a bomb to Justin Jefferson for a huge 56-yard gain that was ruled down at the 1-yard line.

After Mike Zimmer unsuccessfully challenged the play, Dalvin Cook walked the ball in from the 1-yard line to give the Vikings a touchdown. Greg Joseph’s extra point was wide to the right, making the lead just 9-3.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Packers are looking at a 1st-and-15 from their own 33-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter in Minneapolis, as the Vikings lead the Packers by a score of 9-3. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!