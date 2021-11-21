Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the locker room in Minneapolis, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Green Bay Packers by a score of 16-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Green Bay once again pushed into Minnesota territory thanks to a big 39-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Marques Valdez-Scantling, but had to settle for a field goal attempt from Mason Crosby. Crosby, who hit a 54-yarder in the first quarter, attempted it from 32 yards out and hit the left upright, leaving the score at 9-3.

The Vikings quickly moved into Green Bay territory again, as a pass from Cousins to Jefferson resulted in a 37-yard pass interference penalty on Darnell Savage. It looked like Cousins had thrown an interception to Savage, but a roughing the passer penalty on Kingsley Keke took the pick off the board and pushed the Vikings to a first-and-goal situation. On 3rd-and-goal from the 10, Cousins found Adam Thielen on a short pass, and Thielen did the rest to take the ball into the end zone for a touchdown! Greg Joseph hit this extra point, making it 16-3 in favor of the purple midway through the quarter.

Green Bay went three-and-out on their next drive, with the Vikings starting their next possession from their own 20. The Vikings returned the favor with a three-and-out of their own, their first punt of the afternoon, giving the Packers the ball back at their own 26. The Vikings’ two-minute defense then struck again, as Rodgers found Josiah Deguara for a 25-yard score with thirty seconds remaining in the quarter. Crosby was good on the extra point, and the score was suddenly 16-10.

That’s where we stand at halftime, folks, with the Vikings getting the football as we come out of the locker room.

We’ve made it through the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings leading the Green Bay Packers by a score of 16-10. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!