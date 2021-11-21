Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

I am once again asking all of you to raise four fingers high above your heads, because we are heading to the final quarter of play at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Green Bay Packers by a score of 23-17.

Minnesota got the ball to start the half, and they quickly marched deep into Green Bay territory, setting up a first-and-goal at the Green Bay 9-yard line. On third-and-goal, the Vikings lined Justin Jefferson up in the backfield for a bit of a different look, and Kirk Cousins hit him for a 9-yard touchdown! Greg Joseph’s extra point split the uprights, and the lead was back to 13 at 23-10.

Green Bay answered with a long drive of their own, pushing to their own first-and-goal situation at the Minnesota 10 on their next possession. They turned it into a touchdown as Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 10-yard score. Mason Crosby made the extra point, and just like that the lead was back down to six at 23-17.

Minnesota got the ball back and was back on the move again, starting with another connection from Cousins to Jefferson for a big gain. However, Cousins got sacked on a third down play and fumbled the ball with the Vikings recovering.

As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Vikings will be lining up to punt it away on fourth down from around midfield.

Fifteen minutes remaining from U.S. Bank Stadium, with the Vikings leading the Packers by a score of 23-17. Can the purple hold on for the win and get back to .500? Come join us and find out!