Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re at about ninety minutes before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that means it’s time for the inactive lists. Both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have designated which players will be sitting out of this one for their respective squads, so let’s take a look at those lists now.

Green Bay Packers

OT David Bakhtiari (knee)

LB Rashan Gary (elbow)

DL Jack Heflin

OT Aaron Jones (knee)

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

S Vernon Scott

OT Malik Taylor (abdomen)

No big surprises on the injury report for Green Bay, who had already declared three players as out for today’s contest and had Lazard listed as doubtful on their final injury report. The Packers apparently made the decision on Gary before today’s game, as he was listed as questionable on the final injury report. That’s a pretty significant loss for the visiting team.

Minnesota Vikings

G Wyatt Davis (ankle)

CB Harrison Hand

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LB Chazz Surratt

Despite being activated from the COVID list earlier this week, the team has apparently decided that Kenny Willekes isn’t going to be able to give it a go this week. Patrick Jones II and Eddie Yarbrough will be your reserve defensive ends this afternoon. Willekes is still on the practice squad and was not elevated for this week’s game. Outside of that, no significant surprises for the Vikings on today’s inactive list.