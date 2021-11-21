Vikings vs Packers - CTP’s: The Final Score

The Minnesota Vikings are at home, hosting their cross-border rival, the Green Bay Packers. In what can place the Purple firmly in the battle for a playoff spot, a win is a must. Will they get it? Yes! Aaron Rodgers comes in with a sore toe and only had 15 practice reps all last week. Don’t let that fool you though. You know he’ll be ready. That team from Wisconsin will also be sporting one of the best WR stables headed by Davante Adams. On the ground, the stout AJ Dillon will be making the start with Aaron Jones out. Can the Vikings defense stop the sure run attack heading their way, all the while applying pressure to Rodgers if he wants to throw? They did. That will be a key to the game. Another key will be to see if Kirk Cousins remains aggressive with targets to his best players, deep shots, throwing to the sticks, and not just reverting to Check-down Charlie. Will he be good Kirk today? He was. Will the Vikings win? They did. Join us just after the 2-minute warning and react together. Disappointment or glory? GLORY!

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Flip, Jayson, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw? We did! #SKOL

