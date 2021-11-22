Monday Open Thread: November 22, 2021

Happy Monday, everyone!

A very happy Monday it is, indeed! The Minnesota Vikings got a HUGE win yesterday, as they defeated the 8-2 Packers, and righted the ship back to .500. It’s been a tumultuous season thus far, so enjoy this victory, Vikings fans. To paraphrase Jerry Burns, if you can’t enjoy that, then you’re in the wrong operation. Oh, and my comment in the subheading is in reference to the Packers head coach’s comment to Paul Allen after the game. Way to keep it classy, brah.

Was it perfect? No, but no win will be perfect, so if that’s what you expect, then expect to be disappointed. I love that the team played tough the entire game, and I love that they outplayed the Packers the entire game. Yeah, they gave up a lead, but you know what? They came right back and tied it up, and then marched down for the win. Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins led the way for the offense, and Adam Thielen made some huge plays as well. Dalvin Cook had a good day, and the defense did enough to help get the W. Greg Joseph, after missing an extra point early, hit the game winner as time expired.

Be happy, folks. SKOL!!!!!!

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Other Vikings/NFL news and random oddities and annoyances:

It gives me great pleasure to continue our open thread post-win tradition:

Strike up the band!!!!

