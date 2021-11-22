Vikings underdogs once again as Week 12 begins

For the fifth straight week, the Minnesota Vikings will start a week of NFL action as an underdog in the eyes of the really smart people that make sports betting lines.

The purple will travel to the West Coast once again to battle the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, and Minnesota opens as a 3-point underdog to Kyle Shanahan’s bunch, according to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As we like to point out, the home team is generally given about three points by most betting lines, so that indicates that these two teams are pretty evenly matched. This will be the Vikings’ third lengthy road trip in the last four weeks, as they traveled to Baltimore and Los Angeles before their victory over Green Bay on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 48.5, which indicates that these teams aren’t expected to do a lot in the way of offensive fireworks.

Like the Vikings, the Niners have also won two consecutive games, having beaten the Los Angeles Rams at home by a score of 31-10 a couple of weeks ago and traveling to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday by a score of 30-10. If the postseason started today, the Vikings and 49ers would be the 6th and 7th seeds in the NFC playoff field, respectively.

The Vikings have started every week since coming off of their bye as the betting underdog. They would up eventually being favored against Dallas as the week went on, and we won’t talk about what happened at the end of the week because, damn it, it still stings.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the line through the week to see if it fluctuates or anything like that, but for now if you want to bet on the Vikings, you’ll be betting on the underdog.