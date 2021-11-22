Kirk Cousins nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Kirk Cousins put together a brilliant performance on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Now, it’s time to try to get him some recognition for it.

Cousins has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award for Week 11 of this NFL season.

In the Vikings’ 34-31 win over their division rivals, Cousins completed 24-of-35 attempts for 341 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to making several key throws on the final drive of the game to get Greg Joseph into position to hit the game-winning field goal.

Cousins’ competition this week comes, ironically, from the two quarterbacks he’s outplayed over the past two weeks. There’s Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 30-of-41 passes for 382 yards and three scores in their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. There’s also Aaron Rodgers, who went 22-of-33 attempts for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

And lost. To Cousins and the Vikings.

If you want to vote for Kirk Cousins to be this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week, you can do so by going to NFL.com and doing so. You can also vote via the embedded tweet below.

We couldn’t get #8 the award the first time he was nominated for it this year, so let’s see if we can’t get it for him this time. We would, in fact, like that.