CTP Mondays - The Aggressiveness Happy Place

It’s Monday and we are celebrating a Minnesota Vikings victory over the Green Bay Packers. Doesn’t it feel good? We saw a second game of aggressive play from the offense, That has not been seen the victory over the Seahawks. After very few targets to the wide receiver weapons Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen just two games ago, the team seemed to go all-in on getting them the ball, and even in two high situations. Shocking, isn’t it? Let’s look at this and some of the other notable play from Vikings players, and maybe some that weren’t. Either way, it resulted in a victory Monday.

We’ll relish in the win, look at it closer, and discuss it as Tyler, Deshawn, and Dave will be here to turn your Monday Purple!

Other talking points for tonight’s show:

Kirk Cousins’ performance

Happy middle for aggressiveness

Confidence and aggressiveness: trend or anomaly?

Feeding your star WRs works!

State of the defense

The emergence of young players

Players of the game

NFC playoff push outlook

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno, and Deshawn Vaughan @vikingsfans16. In the truck is Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.