Norse Code Podcast Episode 402: The Vikings Win the Super Bowl! (with guest Evan Sowards)

Episode Notes:
- My piece on the Xs and Os of the Minnesota Vikings’ biggest plays against the Green Bay Packers
- Here’s the Darren Rovell piece that goes into the details regarding the Packers stock
- And Jon Krawczynski’s incredible piece on the Justin Jefferson-Randy Moss comparisons
- Chad Graff on Kirk Cousins and aggressiveness
- This is Paul Allen talking about the salty Green Bay coach and it’s honestly incredible
- Here’s the Benjamin Solak piece that Evan and I referenced in the Ringer on the Kyle Shanahan Conundrum
