Norse Code Podcast Episode 402: The Vikings Win the Super Bowl! (with guest Evan Sowards)

Arif and James are back for a double episode this week! Due to the Thanksgiving holiday you’re getting both the review of the win over the injury-depleted and helpless Packers and the preview of the 49ers game with Ewan Swords of 49ers Hub at the same time!   We go over over the calls from the refs, the Jefferson catches, and how things can be the right thing to do and also the terrifying thing to do. And in the mailbag we pick apart the conservatism of the offense, compare Jefferson and Moss, and discuss the POG squad. 

By Arif Hasan
*****Download Link Here*****

Episode Notes:

Follow us on Twitter

Arif - @ArifHasanNFL

James - @bigmono

Evan - @Burner_Sowards

