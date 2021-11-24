Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Wednesday, November 24th, 2021

Good Morning!
This is your Hump Day
Wednesday Open Thread, I’m up early because sleep eludes me most nights and I didn’t see one posted. 49ers game this weekend is huge for playoff chances...Case Cousins needs to show up big.
Around the DN since our last open thread:
Vikings place Dalvin Tomlinson on COVID-19 list.
Norse Code Podcast Episode 402: The Vikings Win the Super Bowl! (with guest Evan Sowards)
CTP Mondays - The Aggressiveness Happy Place.
Unbelievable! - Winning Solves Everything.
Vikings news from other sources:
From Vikings.com: Early Look: Vikings to Visit 49ers for Pivotal Week 12 Contest.
There’s more in the media vault: cheque it out.
From Purple PTSD: GA Skol posted: Week 11 Players of the Game: Green Bay at Minnesota.
League News:
New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.
Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, sign WR Golden Tate to practice squad.
We come to today’s media selection: Letterkenny Season 10 Trailer.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
-No discussion of politics or religion
-No feeding of the trolls
-Leave the gender hatred at the door
-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
