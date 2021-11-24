CTP’s In The Huddle - Stay Aggressive!

Your Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers adding more steam to the cross-border divisional rivalry and their fans. It was glorious! After two straight wins by the Vikings over the Chargers and Packers, is this season turning around for the better? Join Jayson, Flip and possibly some more of your favorite CTP personalties for what promises to be a great show!

On tonight’s show…

Agenda:

1. Could the Vikings actually be for real?

2. Is Mike Zimmer evolving as a coach?

3. Why Kirk Cousins needs to stay aggressive even at the cost of turnovers.

4. Justin Jefferson, an absolute star.

5. Favorable schedule coming up. Can they take advantage?

Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket Network’s and @DailyNorman’s “In The Huddle” show with host Jason Brown @brownjayson, Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, and possibly other CTP personalities. Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare in the truck.