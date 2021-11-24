What we know about the Everson Griffen situation

UPDATE: Courtney Cronin of ESPN has obtained an incident report from the Minnetrista Police Department. Per the report, workers have been attempting to get Griffen to come out of his home since 7:00 AM and thus far have not been successful.

ESPN has obtained a copy of the incident report from the Minnetrista Police Department, which has been working with Vikings team psychologists since 7 AM to get Everson Griffen to come out of his home. Appears this situation is still on going. pic.twitter.com/KTJLQkbfA2 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 24, 2021

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Minnesota Vikings’ defensive end Everson Griffen posted a disturbing video to his Instagram account. While we are not going to be posting the video here. . .you can find it on your own. . .we will say that it involves him going around his home with a gun declaring that somebody was there to “get him.”

At this point in time, nobody truly knows what happened to cause Griffen to do this or anything else about the incident. We’re not going to speculate on what it might have been. Whatever the situation is, Griffen is currently getting assistance, per a statement released by the Vikings a short time ago.

The full statement reads as follows:

Vikings representatives and the team’s mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen’s home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement. Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time.

Again, we will not be speculating on anything that is happening with this situation at this time. However, we will continue to monitor it and bring you updates as they become available.

As the statement from the Vikings says, the biggest concern right now is the safety and well-being of the Griffen family.