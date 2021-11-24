Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Jefferson had another incredible game on Sunday afternoon in the Minnesota Vikings’ 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium, and on Wednesday the National Football League formally recognized him for it.

Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the performance he put up in Week 11. Jefferson was all over the place in the victory, hauling in eight passes for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The 169-yard performance was the second-highest total of Jefferson’s career, trailing only the 175 yards he put up in his first NFL start against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of last season.

This is the first time that Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. . .the first of many, one would assume. . .and the first such Offensive Player of the Week Award for the Vikings this season. The only other weekly award the purple have garnered this season game when Kene Nwangwu was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following the Vikings’ loss to Baltimore in Week 9.

Congratulations to Justin Jefferson on being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season!