2021 NFL Week 12: Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

In Week 12, the Minnesota Vikings are looking at another tough trip to the West Coast, this time getting ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Both of these teams enter this one riding two-game winnings streaks. Minnesota has taken down the Los Angeles Chargers and the Green Bay Packers, a pair of division leaders, in back-to-back weeks to get their record back to 5-5. Likewise, the 49ers are back to a 5-5 mark after pasting the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars over the past couple of weeks.

This will be the first time that these two teams have met since the 2019 divisional playoffs, a game that the 49ers won quite handily on their way to the Super Bowl that year. Obviously, the Vikings will be hoping for a much better result this time around, but they’re going to be very short-handed on the defensive line. . .not a recipe for success against a team that is as committed to running the football as Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are currently a 3-point favorite in this one on their home field in a game that could, potentially, have a great deal to do with playoff seeding in the NFC in a few weeks.

Kickoff for this one is slated for 3:25 PM Central time on FOX, with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma handling the call.