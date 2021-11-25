Vikings at 49ers: Initial injury reports

Even in the midst of everything else that was happening on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings started their preparations for Sunday afternoon’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. That means it’s time to look at the first injury reports for both of these teams, so let’s do that now.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

G Wyatt Davis (ankle)

Full Participation

WR K.J. Osborn (knee)

The Vikings also had Everson Griffen listed on the injury report as not having practiced due to a personal issue.

Osborn came up lame towards the end of the game with the Packers, but it doesn’t appear that it’s anything too serious now that he’s back and fully participating in practice. Barr is doing the usual Barr thing with his knee issue, while Breeland and Davis were both limited in Wednesday’s session as well.

The Vikings currently have two players on their COVID-19 list: safety Josh Metellus and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Fullback Jake Bargas is also on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

San Francisco 49ers

Did Not Participate

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

Limited Participation

RB Eli Mitchell (rib/finger)

CB Josh Norman (rib)

G Laken Tomlinson (ankle)

Full Participation

No players listed

The Niners also gave “veteran rest days” to center Alex Mack and offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Mitchell missed last week’s game against the Jaguars, as did Hasty and Hurst. Mitchell has been very impressive for the Niners this year, so getting him back would be a big boost for Kyle Shanahan and company. Josh Norman is 206 years old and I’m not totally sure how he’s performed this season.

The 49ers have no players on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Vikings and the 49ers as we get this week’s preparations started. We’ll be tracking all of the injury situations for both of these teams throughout the week.