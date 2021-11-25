Thanksgiving Day NFL Discussion

We have made it to the Thanksgiving holiday, folks, and while we’re stuffing our faces and dealing with the inevitable turkey coma that follows, the National Football League is giving us a triple-header of action this afternoon.

The slate will kick off, as it traditionally does, in Detroit with a matchup between two of our NFC North rivals. The Detroit Lions, who have yet to win this season but will not go 0-17 thanks to a tie against Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, will play host to the Chicago Bears. The Bears will be starting Andy Dalton at quarterback because of an injury to Justin Fields. This game is going to be shown on FOX, with kickoff happening at 11:30 AM Central time.

The middle game of the afternoon will take place at the NFL’s other traditional Thanksgiving destination down in Dallas. That game will see the Las Vegas Raiders roll into AT&T Stadium to battle the Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders have fallen apart a bit after a 5-2 start, having lost their last three games. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are now in a battle for the top seed in the NFC. This one will get started at 3:30 PM Central time and will be broadcast on CBS.

In the nightcap, we get another interconference matchup, this one pitting the Buffalo Bills against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome. This one could, potentially, have an effect on the Minnesota Vikings’ postseason position, as the Saints are currently the #7 seed in the NFC playoff picture (the Vikings are at #6 as things stand before the games kick off today). On the other hand, if the NFL’s postseason tournament started today, the Bills would not be among the participants. NBC will be broadcasting this one, with kickoff slated for 7:20 PM Central time.

Here are how we’re picking the games for Thanksgiving Day, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

It should be a pretty interesting afternoon and evening of football, folks. If you’re taking a minute or two away from the family. . .or the dinner table. . .you can come on in and talk about the games right here with us.

Enjoy the games, and Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!