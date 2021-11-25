Vikings at 49ers: Interim injury reports

The Thanksgiving holiday did not stop the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, as they both held their second practices of the week on Thursday in preparation for Sunday afternoon’s game. Let’s check out the updated injury reports for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

G Wyatt Davis (ankle, downgrade from limited on Wednesday)

Limited Participation

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

S Camryn Bynum (ankle, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

WR K.J. Osborn (knee)

Bynum has been added to the injury report with an ankle issue, which could potentially become an issue. After two games where he played quite a bit, he saw limited action against Green Bay this past week. However, with the Niners being a run-heavy offense, the Vikings might want to put more safeties on the field this week given their defensive line issues.

San Francisco 49ers

Did Not Participate

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Limited Participation

RB Eli Mitchell (rib/finger)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) G Laken Tomlinson (ankle)

Full Participation

CB Josh Norman (rib, upgrade from limited on Wednesday)

Not a lot of huge changes for the Niners on their injury report, as Hurst returned to practice and Norman moved up to being a full participant. Both players that the Niners had on “veteran rest” days on Wednesday, center Alex Mack and offensive tackle Trent Williams, returned to practice for San Francisco on Thursday.

The injury reports are pretty limited for both teams this week. Hopefully there won’t be any huge negative changes for either side when the final reports come out tomorrow afternoon.