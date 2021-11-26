Vikings place Everson Griffen on Non-Football Illness Reserve List

On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings placed defensive end Everson Griffen on their non-football illness reserve list.

On Wednesday, Griffen was involved in a situation with law enforcement and mental health professionals at his home. While we don’t know the entire story behind what happened, and quite possibly never will, the incident was resolved peacefully and Griffen is now getting treatment.

Though the football aspect of this is far from the most important thing here, the Vikings placing Griffen on the non-football illness list means that he will miss the Vikings’ next three games at a minimum. That means the earliest he would be able to come back is when the Vikings travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears on 20 December.

The Vikings placed Griffen on their non-football illness list back in 2018, an incident that caused him to miss five games early on in that season. His current absence is considered to be indefinite in nature. As of today, there have been no additional updates to his condition other than the team saying that he is getting help.

Again, our thoughts are with Everson Griffen and his family in the hope that he can get the help that he needs.