Vikings at 49ers: Final injury reports for both teams

We’ve got the final injury reports for both the San Francisco 49ers and your Minnesota Vikings heading into Sunday afternoon’s matchup at Levi’s Stadium. Let’s take a look at what both teams had to offer up as far as the bumps and bruises in this one.

Minnesota Vikings Week 12 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Camryn Bynum CB Ankle --- LP DNP Questionable Wyatt Davis G Ankle LP DNP LP Questionable Josh Metellus S Non-Injury --- --- LP Questionable Anthony Barr LB Knee LP LP LP --- Bashaud Breeland CB Groin LP LP FP --- K.J. Osborn WR Knee FP FP FP ---

Metellus was a new addition to the list on Friday because he has just come off of the COVID-19 reserve list. That means that the only remaining Viking on the COVID-19 list is defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. The Vikings’ report also does not include Everson Griffen, as he has been placed on the non-football illness list by the Vikings.

It’s a pretty short report for the Vikings, with nobody having officially been declared out for this one. We’ll have to keep an eye on what happens with Bynum, as losing him would be a significant blow to the team’s safety depth.

San Francisco 49ers Week 12 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status JaMycal Hasty RB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Maurice Hurst DT Calf DNP LP LP Doubtful Eli Mitchell RB Rib/Finger LP LP LP Questionable Laken Tomlinson G Ankle LP LP FP --- Josh Norman CB Rib/Finger LP FP FP ---

It’s a pretty short list for the 49ers as well, with only running back JaMycal Hasty having been declared out for San Francisco. Maurice Hurst doesn’t look like he’s going to play, either, and we’ll have to see whether Mitchell is given another week off by Kyle Shanahan. He missed San Francisco’s win over Jacksonville last week.

Again, the Niners have no players on their reserve/COVID-19 list at the present time.

Those are the short and sweet injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers heading into Sunday’s game. If anything changes, we will bring it to you right away.