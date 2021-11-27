Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 12

It’s pick time again, ladies and gentlemen! The gang that runs your favorite Minnesota Vikings website is coming off of what might be our best collective week of picks so far this season, and now it’s time to see who everyone has for Week 12.

Here’s how everyone finished last week:

Eric Thompson: 13-2 straight-up, 11-4 against the spread, 10-5 over/under

Christopher Gates: 12-3 straight-up, 11-4 against the spread, 7-8 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 11-4 straight-up, 10-5 against the spread, 9-6 over/under

Warren Ludford: 10-5 straight-up, 10-5 against the spread, 9-6 over/under

GA Skol: 10-5 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 6-9 over/under

How good a week was it? Out of 302 experts that are using the Tallysight platform to put their picks together, we managed to land three of the top ten selectors for Week 11. That’s pretty damn good, I think.

Here’s how we’ve fared in the three major categories thus far.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 108-59 GA Skol: 99-68 Christopher Gates: 98-69 Warren Ludford: 97-69 Ed Brodmarkle: 93-66

Against the Spread

Eric Thompson: 90-77 GA Skol: 84-82 Warren Ludford: 81-84 Christopher Gates: 76-91 Ed Brodmarkle: 72-87

Over/Under

GA Skol: 89-78 Eric Thompson: 87-81 Christopher Gates: 86-82 Warren Ludford: 85-82 Ed Brodmarkle: 79-82

It looks like Eric is getting ready to run away and hide from everyone on the straight-up picks, as it’s going to take some pretty significant bounces for anyone to catch up to him at this point in the season. I’ve apparently completely lost my ability to do over/unders correctly, too, after hitting a lot of them early on in the season.

With that, here’s a look at our picks for Week 12. Ed’s picks will populate once he gets them punched into Tallysight. Keep in mind that the betting lines for some of these games has probably changed since we put our picks into the system. For the latest lines, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the games that we have differences on with Ed’s selections still pending:

Falcons at Jaguars: Eric has Jacksonville, everyone else has Atlanta

Panthers at Dolphins: GA Skol has Carolina, everyone else has Miami

Jets at Texans: GA Skol has New York, everyone else has Houston

Titans at Patriots: Chris has Tennessee, everyone else has New England

Chargers at Broncos: Warren has Denver, everyone else has Los Angeles

Vikings at 49ers: GA Skol has Minnesota, everyone else has San Francisco

Seahawks at Football Team: Eric and GA Skol have Seattle, Warren and Chris have Washington

As far as our game is concerned, as I just mentioned, it doesn’t appear that we have terribly high hopes for this one for our favorite football team. Only GA Skol has the Vikings going into Levi’s Stadium and pulling the upset this Sunday.

We’re not expecting a ton of points in this one, either, as everyone that has their picks in thus far has this one coming in at “under” 49.5 points. Eric has the Niners winning by 6, which would be enough to cover the spread, but the rest of us are taking the points as things stand right now.

That’s a look at our NFL picks for Week 12 of the 2021 season, folks. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off last week.