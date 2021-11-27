Two Old Bloggers - Vikings vs 49ers

Two 5-5 teams meet and the winner will improve their likelihood of making the playoffs. Can the Vikings be that team? Your Minnesota Vikings traveled to play the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are coming off of 2 straight wins and see hope. Kyle Shanahan with Jimmy Garoppolo as his game manager will take their run-heavy game against Mike Zimmer’s defense that has a depleted defensive line. Then there is WR Deebo Samuel that can burn you from just about any alignment. The corners will have their hands full for sure. Can the Vikings grab the victory? They have the talent, so let’s hope so.

Dave and Darren who both started blogging on the Purple decades ago will go over a way to possibly see how this game will go and if the Vikings can win, so get ready for the Climbing The Pocket and Daily Norseman pregame show!

Here are the themes for the show:

We’ll go over the usual stats to start - the strengths and weaknesses of each team.

Loss of Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson on COVID IR.

He’s been a key part of the defensive line - playing about 58% of the defensive snaps - third-most on the D-line.

More of a run stopper than a pass rusher.

Kyle Shanahan knows how to run an offense and his running game is always good - no matter who gets the ball.

Could be a big loss for the run defense, and we’ll see Sheldon Richardson and James Lynch playing a lot inside. they will have to play well.

Deebo Samuel effect

Forget George Kittle, Deebo Samuel has to be the focus of the Vikings’ defensive gameplan.

He makes this offense go.

Dual-threat - they use him as a running back and a WR and he’s been damn good at both this season.

A YAC machine with string hands and is very tough to tackle.

Vikings don’t have an obvious answer for him on defense - too fast for the LBs and safeties and none of the Vikings corners are known for their tackling.

Packers had success on Sunday targeting Xavier Woods and forcing him to cover WRs. It didn’t go well. I’m sure Samuel and Shanahan noticed.

Vikings Deep passing game - a new philosophy or mirage

Vikings' offense continued to be aggressive against GB.

Kirk Cousins made 14 deep throws - four more than any other QB last week.

It’s been successful, and feeding Justin Jefferson (with help from Adam Thielen) has paid dividends.

Vikings' offense looks as sharp as it has all season.

Will they keep it up?

Could be down to how the O-line handles the 49ers' d-line.

And how Christian Darrisaw handles Nick Bosa - who has 10 sacks and is a phenomenal player - great get-off, strong, an array of pass-rushing moves, and never gives up.

In 2019 the Vikings' offensive line got manhandled by the 49ers' d-line.

Both units have some different personnel now. But the Vikings Oline has to win or at least battle the 49ers front to a stalemate for the Vikings to win this one.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare.