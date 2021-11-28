We’ve got a few hours before kickoff of our Week 12 matchup between San Francisco 49ers and your Minnesota Vikings from Santa Clara, so we wanted to take some time to make sure that you can follow along with all of this afternoon’s action, wherever you might be on this holiday weekend. Whether you’re watching on TV or listening on the radio, we’ve got you covered.

Television Info

This one is going to be a part of the late window of NFL coverage this week, being out on the West Coast, with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 PM Central time on Sunday afternoon. This game will be shown on FOX affiliates, including KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities, with Kenny Albert and cheatin’ ass Jonathan Vilma on the call. If you’re wondering if you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here is the map from the folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/49ers game is shown in blue.

If you’re going to be using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, point your receiver towards Channel 714.

For our men and women in uniform serving overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE on AFN Sports 2. Coverage is set to start at 2100Z, which works out to 2200L for everyone in Central Europe, 0000L on Monday morning for our fans on Arabian Central time, and 0600L on Monday morning for viewers in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 158 or XM Channel 382. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The gang from Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this week’s game will be led by Brad Rogers. The last time the Vikings saw Rogers wound up being a pretty good one for them, as his crew handled the Vikings’ 28-27 come-from-behind victory over the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2020.

Weather Info

It looks like tomorrow is going to be an almost perfect day for football, according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to be in the mid-to-upper 60s with just a light breeze coming out of the northwest. Can’t ask for much more than that in late November.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Niners are still listed as 3-point favorites, which is right about where the line has been all week long. The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 49.5 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be pretty much everything you need in order to follow along with all of the action from the season-opening clash between the San Francisco 49ers and your Minnesota Vikings from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. We’ll have Open Threads for each quarter, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, so we hope to see you here then!