Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter of this one has come and gone at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers tied at 7-7.

The 49ers won the toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Minnesota offense the football first. The Vikings’ offense quickly went three-and-out, and Jordan Berry’s punt put the home team at their own 29-yard line to get things started. The Niners picked up a first down and moved the ball into Minnesota territory, but the drive was ended when Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was intercepted by Harrison Smith, his first pick of the year.

The Vikings pushed the ball all the way down to the San Francisco 2-yard line, and found themselves facing a fourth-and-goal. After the Niners took a timeout, the Vikings got on the board on a great throw from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen for a touchdown! Greg Joseph connected on the extra point, and the Vikings found themselves ahead 7-0.

The Niners didn’t waste much time answering on their next possession, as Garoppolo found Brandon Aiyuk for a huge gain on 3rd-and-13. A few plays later, Deebo Samuel took a handoff from Garoppolo and streaked around the right side for a 20-yard touchdown. Robbie Gould’s extra point was good, and just like that things were tied at 7-7.

The Vikings then went three-and-out on the next possession, giving the Niners the ball back at around their own 30-yard line once again. San Francisco took it to near midfield again, but a sack from D.J. Wonnum on Garoppolo put an end to the drive.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at 2nd-and-6 from their own 24-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers tied, 7-7. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!