Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

They’re heading into the locker rooms at halftime at Levi’s Stadium, and the San Francisco 49ers and your Minnesota Vikings are still tied, 14-14.

Minnesota had the ball when the quarter started, and they marched down the field into San Francisco territory. They finished the drive with the second touchdown connection of the afternoon between Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen, this one a 20-yarder on a nice rollout by #8. Greg Joseph hit the extra point, and the Vikings were back up on top by a score of 14-7.

The Niners went three-and-out on their next possession, thanks to a nice break-up of a pass to George Kittle by Xavier Woods, and the Vikings took over at their own 17-yard line following the punt. Minnesota gave it back to the Niners a few plays later, and the Niners would end up having the final possession of the half. They pushed into Minnesota territory down to the 3-yard line for a first-and-goal situation.

So, as is their wont, the Vikings allowed a touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the half, as Garoppolo found Juwan Jennings for a 3-yard score with eighteen seconds left in the half, with the extra point from Robbie Gould tying things up at 14-14. That’s how they go into the locker room at halftime.

As we mentioned, the Niners will get the ball to start the second half after that very long drive at the end of the first half. Hopefully the Vikings’ defense can get a stop early and get the ball back with a chance to take the lead.

We’re at halftime at Levi’s Stadium, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers tied at 14-14. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!