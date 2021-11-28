Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about an hour and a half from kickoff at Levi’s Stadium, and both the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers have released their inactive lists for today’s game. Let’s see who will be sitting this one out for both teams.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Camryn Bynum (ankle)

G Wyatt Davis (knee)

CB Harrison Hand

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

LB Chazz Surratt

Bynum, who suffered an ankle injury in practice during the week, is officially out of this one. That means that Josh Metellus and the recently-elevated Myles Dorn will be your backups at the safety spots. No other big surprises on the inactive list for the purple.

San Francisco 49ers

RB JaMycal Hasty (knee)

DT Maurice Hurst (calf)

OL Colton McKivitz

DL Jordan Willis

Running back Eli Mitchell, who was listed as questionable by the Niners on the team’s final injury report, is active for San Francisco today. No real surprises from the Niners on their inactive list.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s game, folks. We’ll have our discussion thread for the first quarter of play dropping here at about 2:25 PM Central time, one hour before our scheduled kickoff.