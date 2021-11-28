Dalvin Cook carted off late in third quarter against 49ers

UPDATE: The injury is being called a shoulder injury, and Cook has been declared out for the rest of today’s game.

Late in the third quarter of their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook appears to have suffered a significant injury.

Following a 49ers punt, Cook took a handoff from Kirk Cousins and was immediately met in the backfield by a San Francisco defender. He appeared to get double back awkwardly, and appeared to be clutching his chest after he went down.

We don’t know the nature of the injury or exactly how severe it is at this point, but it was severe enough that they brought the cart out for Dalvin Cook and carted him back to the locker room.

Once we have an update on what happened to Dalvin Cook, we will bring you the news of it here. However, all we know for now is that Cook suffered some sort of injury late in the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium and needed to be carted off the field.