Vikings vs 49ers - CTP’s: The Final Score

Agonize with us! A 26-34 loss goes in the books. The Minnesota Vikings were on the road again. Two 5-5 teams battling to improve their playoff chances in Santa Clara. Your Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers to see which team will go above .500 and win their 6th game. Things don’t look well on the defensive side with D-Line anchors Everson Griffen and Dalvin Tomlinson out. The patched-together replacements will face one of the heaviest running teams in the league. Will they hold up? Absolutely not. The 49ers had the biggest rush total of their season. Will Andre Patterson and Mike Zimmer scheme their butts off and figure out a way to shut down the run and force Jimmy Garoppolo to go to the air? Again no. Why would you do that when the running game was so effective? Can the Vikings’ offense stay aggressive and just plan on outscoring the good defense that the 49ers possess? Not when Kirk has one of his bad days with McNabb-like worm-burners, missing seeing open receivers, and skying the ball above receivers' hands. Can the Vikes be the team that snatches that 6th win this week? Nope. Maybe next week to get back to .500 against the always plays us tough Detroit Lions. Join the crew right after the final 2:00 minute warning and react and vent together!

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is ready for the season. There are 4 new regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did. Hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Flip, Matt, and Dave will all be here. Did you like what you saw? #SKOL

Fan with us!!! Regulars Jayson Brown @brownjayson, Flip Mazzi @Flipmazzi, Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket Network’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.