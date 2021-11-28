Vikings finally open as a favorite for Week 13

It’s been a while since the Minnesota Vikings opened a week of NFL action as the betting favorite, but that’s the position that they find themselves in as Week 13 gets underway.

The Vikings will travel to finish their annual home-and-home series with their division rivals, the Detroit Lions, this coming Sunday, and the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook have started this week with the Vikings as a 7-point favorite.

The Lions are 0-10-1 this season, having salvaged a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple of weeks ago. Detroit almost managed to take down the Vikings the first time these two teams met this season at U.S. Bank Stadium back in Week 5, but Greg Joseph buried a 54-yard field goal at the gun to avert disaster and give the purple a 19-17 victory.

The last time the Vikings opened a week as a betting favorite was the week before their bye, Week 6, when they were favored in their game against the Carolina Panthers.

But, ultimately, as we’ve seen, it doesn’t matter how much the Vikings are favored by or who they’re playing against. Because this is the Vikings, this will likely be the same as every other game the Vikings have played this year. . .it will come down to the last possible minute for the Vikings to either make a play or not make a play, because this team just doesn’t blow anybody out, even the teams that they’re supposed to.

It would be pretty embarrassing to give the Lions their first victory of the 2021 season, that’s for sure. As things stand right now, however, the Vikings are going into this one as a heavy favorite.